Funeral services, with fireman honors, for Madison Taylor Wessells of Bloxom will be conducted from the graveside at the Modest Town Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday afternoon at 3, with The Reverend John Cullop officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 or to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.