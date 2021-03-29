A private funeral service for Madeline Trader, better known as Marlene of Withams, Virginia will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. There will be no viewing. Interment will be at Groton’s Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia. Services are being entrusted by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.