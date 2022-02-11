Funeral services for Mable Taylor of Accomac, Va., will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Gregory Williams, Jr., will be officiating. Interment will be at Burton’ s Chapel Cemetery, Wachapreague, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.