Funeral services for Mable Taylor of Accomac, Va., will be held Saturday at 10  AM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.  A public viewing will be held  one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  Rev. Gregory Williams, Jr., will be officiating.  Interment will be at Burton’ s Chapel Cemetery, Wachapreague, Va.  Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board