Funeral services for Mabel Horsey of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Alice M. Cropper of Parksley
May 27, 2020
Martha Heath James of Smith Beach
October 13, 2019
Mrs. Dorothy Jones-Eggliston
November 16, 2018
Thomas Jackson
January 31, 2020
Local Conditions
September 30, 2021, 3:53 pm
Sunny
73°F
73°F
9 mph
real feel: 74°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 40%
wind speed: 9 mph WNW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:58 am
sunset: 6:47 pm