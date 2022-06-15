M. Everett Beasley, Jr., 77, husband of the late Ruth Beach Beasley and a resident of Craddockville, VA, joined her in heaven on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born on December 7, 1944, in Craddockville, to the late Milton E. Beasley, Sr. and the late Frances M. Beasley, Everett remained a lifelong resident of Craddockville. A graduate of Central High School class of 1963, he was selected to the All State Football Team. Everett was a lover of all sports and unwavering fan of the Washington Redskins. His love of sports continued as he played and coached the Bell Atlantic team slow pitch softball team. Everett was retired from Bell Atlantic, a career which he enjoyed, and was quick to tell you that he was the “Best Trouble man ever”.

Everett will be remembered as father to Mary Virginia Custis (Larry), and Norris Lee Angle (Mike); grandfather to Alix Rasmussen (Paul), and Tommy Rasmussen (Leanna); great-grandfather to Roriegh V. Thornton; and brother to Harry M. Beasley. He is also survived by his beloved dogs Lily and Rivvets. Mr. Beasley was predeceased by a brother, William (Billy) Beasley, and a great-grandson, Joey Thornton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. Family will join friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc. Post Office Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

