Lynette Thornes LeCato of Quinby

Lynette Thornes LeCato, age 69, of Quinby, Virginia passed away on April 3, 2024. She was the daughter of the late William T. Thornes Sr. and Loretta Wallace Carruthers. Lynette was salutatorian of her graduating class in business at The Eastern Shore Community College. She was self-employed for 42 years at LeCato Interiors, working hand-in-hand with her best friend and husband, John, but her most recognizable attribute was the impact she had on the lives of others. She loved and helped every single person that she ever met. She was also very fond of ‘gift giving’ no matter how big or small and simply loved to make others smile. If you knew her, then you also knew Jesus. She loved the Lord so very much and she shared His amazing love for us with her children’s Sunday school classes and many others.

She is survived by her mother, Loretta Carruthers; beloved husband, John Arthur LeCato; daughter, Danialle LeCato Kenney and husband Robert Kenney; and two devoted grandsons, Dylan and Logan Kenney. She is also survived by loving siblings: Tina (Chuck) Churn, Bill (Kathy) Thornes, Bobby Thornes, and Penney (David) Fluhart. ‘Aunt Nette’ will also be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews; Erika Hinman, Brandi Etz, Leslie Williams, Carey Voetberg, Jordan Thomas, Conor Thornes, Morgan Burdette, Taylor Scott, Lexi-Mae Thornes, Madison Thornes, and Rachael, Walker, and Mackenzie Fluhart.

All who loved Lynette are invited to a celebration of life service at 1pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to be held at the neighboring lot beside the LeCato residence, 20247 James Avenue, Quinby, Va. A meal to follow will be served at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smith’s Chapel Methodist Church, P.O. Box 180, Quinby, Va 23423.

