Luis Gomez Moyano, 77, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at his residence. A native of Spain, he was the son of the late Luis Moyano Rojo and the late Irene Gomez-Castro. He was a retired Farm Placement Specialist with the Virginia Employment Commission.

He is survived by two children, Carlos Moyano and his wife, Shannon, of Exmore, and Begonia Manley and her husband, Brian, of Exmore; a brother-in-law, William R. Wilson of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren, Kerstin Moyano, David Parks, Ava Moyano, Melinda Gordon and Amber Gordon; two great grandchildren, Teagan Moyano and Jaxon Moyano; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five sisters, Africa Moyano Gomez, Maria Moyano Gomez, Irene Moyano Hickman, Anita Moyano Wilson and Francesca Moyano Gomez.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Father J. Michael Breslin and Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, VA Hampton Road Chapter, PO Box 4162, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.