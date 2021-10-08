Funeral services for Mrs. Luetta Smith of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at New Hope Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Doretta Smith will be officiating. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Edward L. Savage formerly of the Shore
February 4, 2021
“Little” Randy Miller
December 11, 2018
William Perry, Jr.
July 22, 2021
David Paul Kelly
June 30, 2021
Local Conditions
October 8, 2021, 11:08 am
Sunny
72°F
72°F
4 mph
real feel: 76°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 13%
wind speed: 4 mph ENE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:05 am
sunset: 6:35 pm
2 hours ago
Weekend football schedule - Shore Daily NewsFridayNandua at Portsmouth Christian 6:15pm Arcadia at Bruton 7pm Kenston Forest at Chincoteague 7pm SaturdayVirginia Episcopal School at Broadwater 2pm* *Game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR ...