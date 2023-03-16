Funeral services for LueElla Purnell of Durham, NC, formerly of Snow Hill, MD will be at Mt. Zion Missonary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.