Funeral services for Mrs. Lucy Matthews of Delmar, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
