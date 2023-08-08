Louise Yvonne Taylor Ward of Clam

Louise Yvonne Taylor Ward, 78, of Clam, wife of David Francis Ward, passed away on August 8, 2023 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 17, 1945 in Clam, she was the daughter of the late Roland Stanford Taylor and Nellie Annis Taylor. Louise was a dedicated member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church and was a Sunday School teacher for over 45 years. She delighted in teaching children how to recite the books of the Bible. Louise was a homemaker and her true joy in life was taking care of her family and children. She was always friendly to those around her and everyone loved her.

Other than her husband, David, Louise is survived by her son, David Stanford Ward and wife, Lori of Hopkins; a daughter, Y. Carol Annis and husband, Rodney, of Bloxom; grandchildren, Jason Ward, Justin Davenport, Dillion Ward and Tabitha Ward; great-grandson, Eric Ward; many nieces and nephews; and her wonderful childhood friend, Linda Ayres.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Annis.

Funeral services will be private.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

