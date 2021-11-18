Private funeral services for Miss Louise O. Collins of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Timothy Johnson, officiating. Interment will be in the New Allen AME Church Cemetery, Nassawadox. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com