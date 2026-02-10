February 10, 2026
Louis Stewart Shield Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at his residence at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock. The family will have a private interment, which will be held at a later time. The family wants to thank the nursing and care staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for the care they provided as well as their friendship. He loved you all.
