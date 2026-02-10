Louis Stewart Shield, Jr.

February 10, 2026
 |
Obituaries

Louis Stewart Shield Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at his residence at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock.  The family will have a private interment, which will be held at a later time.  The family wants to thank the nursing and care staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for the care they provided as well as their friendship. He loved you all.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. doughtyfuneralhome.com.  Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore,

