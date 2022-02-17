Louis R. Rock, 85, husband of Arlene Etz Rock and a resident of Seaview, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his residence. A native of King George Co., VA, he was the son of the late Raymond H. Rock and the late Emma Boyles Rock. He was founder and owner of Rock’s Body Shop, member of Trinity United Methodist Church of King George, VA, and attended Cheriton United Methodist Church. He was a United States Army Veteran and member of American Legion Post #56.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two children, Cynthia Ann Stiles of Richmond, VA, and Ronald Wayne Rock and his wife, Marie, of Seaview; a sister, Alice R. Goolrick of Powhatan, VA; a niece, Lisa Martin Hopson and her husband, J.T., of Powhatan, VA; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Barns Rock and daughter, Robin L. Burgess.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Lower Northampton Baptist Church with Military Honors with Reverend Jeff Conrow and Mr. Barry Downing officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Cheriton, VA 23316, or Cape Charles Rescue Service, PO Box 3009, Cheriton, VA 23316 or Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 427, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

