Funeral services for Mr. Louis Harmon, III of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Metropolitan U.M. Church, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery , Mt. Vernon. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
