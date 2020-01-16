Funeral services for Mr. Louis C. Jubilee, better known as “Buddy” of Accomac, will be on Saturday at 11AM from Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Apostle Irvin Jackson officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the church from 10AM until time of the service.
