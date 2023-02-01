Services for Louetta Godwin Gibbons of Sanford will be conducted from the graveside at the Wachapreague Cemetery on Friday morning at 11, with The Reverend Monica Gould officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or to a charity of your choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.