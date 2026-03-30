Loretta Carruthers

Loretta Byrd Wallace Carruthers, 93, wife of the late Joseph Carruthers and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2026, at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Wesley Wallace and the late Eloise Taylor Wallace. She was retired from Perdue Quality Control, a member of Wachapreague United Methodist Church and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church. Loretta enjoyed reading, playing the slots, yard work and mostly spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, Tina Churn and her husband, Chuck, of Seaview, VA, Bill Thornes and his wife Kathy, of Quinby, and Bobby Thornes of Quinby; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynette LeCato; sister, Joyce Bright; and four brothers, Donnie Wallace, Bobby Wallace, Micky Wallace and Dickie Wallace.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Monday, April 6, 2026, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Lori Mitchell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Gwen Blake, 5046 Seaside Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.