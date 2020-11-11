Funeral services for Lorenzo Dennard, Sr., of Berlin, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.