Lola Johnson Ricks of Exmore

Lola Johnson Ricks (95) passed away peacefully March 10, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Quinby, VA. She was born September 26, 1928, and raised in Pocomoke City, MD. She was the daughter of the late Elton W. (Prim) Johnson and the late Sadie Collins Johnson. Her husband, David E. Ricks, Sr. preceded her in death February 21,1969

A proud graduate of Pocomoke High School class of 1945, she proudly still wears her class ring. Lola was a C&P Telephone Co. switchboard operator at Pocomoke and Crisfield, Md. She also worked at Bob Wilson Insurance Co. Crisfield and retired from M&T Bank Hanover, PA.

Always the animal lover, she loved her horses, dogs, cats, peacocks, geese, and chickens that she raised over the years.

She is survived by her two children David E. Ricks, Jr (Kathy) of Bushnell, Florida and Diana Ricks Stiles (Carey) of Quinby, VA, three grandchildren, Michelle Stiles Styke (Rodger) of Onancock, Va., David Forrest Stiles (Season) of Painter, VA and Heather Insley (Sam) of Crisfield, MD and her ten great grandchildren Parker and Sadie Taylor, Jared Phillips, Jayce, Juliette, Liam, Molly and Brahm Stiles and Sammie Jeanne and Austin Insley, a niece Terri Bell Bryant (Bob) of Houston, TX. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her sister Betty J Bell, brother in laws Philip Bell and Jack Ricks and son in law Donald Lee Stiles.

Funeral Services will be March 16, 2024 12:00 “high noon” graveside at Sunny Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery, Crisfield, MD. where she will be laid in peace beside her late husband.

The family wants to thank Riverside Home Health and Riverside Hospice for their wonderful care of our beloved mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.