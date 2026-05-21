A service in celebration of the life of Lois Rynéé White, 47, of Melfa, VA, will be conducted from the Herbert Powell Memorial Park in Wachapreague, VA, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at the Wachapreague Cemetery. There will be a visitation the evening of Friday, May 29, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in Lois’s memory to the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 390, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.