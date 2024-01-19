Lois Mae Webb

January 19, 2024
 |
Obituaries
Image

Funeral services for Lois Mae Webb, of Hacksneck, VA, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Roland “Tommy” Kellam officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Machipongo, VA. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. 

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 19, 2024, 1:24 pm
Overcast clouds
W
Overcast clouds
38°F
9 mph
Apparent: 32°F
Pressure: 1005 mb
Humidity: 89%
Winds: 9 mph W
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0.47
Sunrise: 7:15 am
Sunset: 5:11 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber