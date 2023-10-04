Lloyd Joseph Kellam of Exmore

Lloyd Joseph Kellam, 89, husband of Sue Waters Kellam and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at his residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, he was the son of the late Lloyd Branson Joseph Kellam and the late Florence Manley Kellam. He was a retired Pharmacist and a life-long member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 36 years, he is survived by four children, Dr. Lloyd J Kellam III and his wife, Kathy, of Onley, VA, Kevin K. Kellam and his wife, Dr. Marilyn Kellam, of Cape Charles, Ellen Mapp Kellam of Onancock, VA, and Robert B. Kellam of Arlington, VA; three grandchildren, Katie Kellam Moores and her husband, Aaron, Meredyth K. Savage, and Sylvie T. Leshen; and one great-grandson, Hunter Patrick Moores. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce Kelley Kellam; two sisters, Dorothy K. Rhodes and Barbara K. Morrell; and a brother, George E. Kellam.

Lloyd was a 1951 graduate of Cape Charles High School, where he was a proud member of the undefeated 1950 football team as center and linebacker. He was also the first baseman on the baseball team.

Lloyd graduated from The Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in Richmond, Virginia, in 1955. Upon graduation, he returned to the Eastern Shore, embarking on a 65-year career as a community pharmacist. He joined the family business, Lloyd’s Drug Store. During this same period, Lloyd started the first pharmacy at Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital—now Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital—where he taught in the hospital’s nursing school. Upon his father’s death in 1957, he assumed ownership of the family business. At age 23, he was the youngest drug store owner in the state of Virginia.

In 1993, after much thought and consideration, Lloyd sold his business and worked as Pharmacist-in-Charge for two drug store chains for the next 20 years. In 2013, he and a former district manager opened Lloyd’s Shore Pharmacy, located in part of his original drug store building in downtown Exmore. He truly loved the practice of pharmacy and serving the community. He often said, “If you love what you do, you never have to go to work!” He retired in 2020.

Lloyd loved his work and took special pride in giving many young people their first job, most of whom became life-long friends.

Lloyd was also proud to be the first Northampton County merchant to serve African Americans at his lunch counter. He was an equal opportunity employer long before the concept was established.

A fierce advocate for vigorous education, he was a founding director of Broadwater Academy. He later served on the Board of Directors at Eastern Shore Community College, where he was elected chairman. These were two of his greatest honors.

Lloyd was involved in many professional associations, non-profits, and business ventures as a member, developer, and/or partner. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. A true entrepreneur, he always enjoyed the next challenge.

Lloyd loved his native town of Cape Charles. He was often heard to say, “I’ve had a life- long love affair with Cape Charles”. He was in the process of writing a book on his life growing up in Cape Charles, where he recalled life as the son of a Main Street business owner, the impact of the railroad, steamers, and ferries on the town, high school football, and his experiences as an altar boy who accompanied the Catholic priest to monthly services at the German Prison Camp. He loved his “work town” of Exmore, as well. He was an Eastern Shore character of high repute.

Lloyd often shared that he had been very blessed in his life, and his greatest joy and blessing was that of his family.

The family would like to thank and recognize Lori Tittermary for her loving assistance to Lloyd these last few years. She helped in countless ways.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11:00AM at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Cape Charles, VA, with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Family will greet friends at a reception following the service at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague, VA. Private interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends Thursday evening from 6:00PM until 7:30PM at Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, 545 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310, Cape Charles Museum, c/o Cape Charles Historical Society, P.O. Box 11, Cape Charles, VA 23310-0011 or Broadwater Academy, P.O. Box 546, Exmore, VA 23350-0546.

