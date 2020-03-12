Funeral services for Mrs. Lisa Milbourne of Dover, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Helen Burton Vincent
December 24, 2018
Brian Redding
March 8, 2019
Jean Wallace Thornton
April 3, 2019
Virginia Lee Savage
April 11, 2019
Local Conditions
March 12, 2020, 11:06 am
Mostly cloudy
55°F
55°F
9 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 9 mph E
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 7:08 pm