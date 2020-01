Funeral Service for Lisa Michelle Peoples of Eastville, Virginia will be conducted from the First Baptist Church, Capeville, Virginia, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Kelvin F. Jones, officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery, Capeville, Virginia.

Family and friends may call at the First Baptist Church, Capeville Saturday morning one hour before the service – 11:00am to 12:00pm.

Services entrusted to John O Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia.

