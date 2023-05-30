Lisa Ann Wilkerson, a lifelong resident of Miona, VA, passed away on April 4, 2023. Born on December 20, 1956 she was the daughter of Margaret Ann and Philip Ray Wilkerson Sr. of New Church. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Rick Beebe, her brothers, Van Wilkerson,

Philip Wilkerson II, and Lyle Wilkerson, and her sister, Lynn Abbott. She grew up and worked on the family farm in Miona, where she cultivated a love of gardening and a vast knowledge of horticulture. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and visiting the beach whenever she could.

While working in the restaurant business most of her life, she made many friends that have cared deeply for her through the years. She was the life of every party and always had a big smile and warm hug to offer. Over the years she became Momma or Aunt Lisa to numerous friends of her girls, and she opened her home and heart to so many. Lisa was a lifelong parishioner of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Jenkins Bridge and truly cherished her church family. She was also a proud member of the Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624. Lisa is survived by her loving daughters, Sara Van and Jessica Ann Beebe, granddaughter, Evelyn, her sister, Kim Creasy (Jimmy), her brother and sister in law, Timmy and Debbie, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Jenkins Bridge, Virginia June 03, 2023 at 2:00 PM followed by a celebration of life at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624 in Pocomoke City, Maryland at 4:00 PM.