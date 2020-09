Funeral services for Mr. Lionel Anderson of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 til 7 PM at the Funeral Home. Rev. Norman Pitt will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Exmore, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA..

More information may be found at BennieSmithFuneralHomes.com.

.