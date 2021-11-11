Funeral services for Linwood Artis of Seaford, DE will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Zion Christian Church, 5200 Quaker Drive, Suffolk, VA. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be held at Laurel Hill United Church of Christ Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, DE.