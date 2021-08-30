Linda Sturgis Spence, 72, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Bernie Lee Sturgis and the late Georgie Smullin Peppler. She was a retired Assistant Director of Medical Records for Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital and a very active member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, John Spence and Susan Kellam of Nassawadox, VA, and W. Shawn Spence and Heather of Cheriton, VA; a brother Brad Sturgis and Theresa of Aylette, VA; two grandchildren, Jillian Grace Spence and Porter Jackson Spence; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, B. Wayne Sturgis and her sister, Shirley Ann Smith.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3:00PM at Mount Holly Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

