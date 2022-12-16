Funeral services for Linda Jones of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery, Chance, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Judy Bowser
April 26, 2019
Mrs. Bernice B. Stevens
September 29, 2021
Kathleen Crockett Ward of Exmore
March 31, 2020
Mr. Spotwood Jackson, Jr.
June 2, 2021
Local Conditions
December 16, 2022, 9:39 am
Mostly cloudy
46°F
46°F
13 mph
real feel: 39°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 13 mph W
wind gusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 4:46 pm
55 minutes ago
All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball - Shore Daily NewsGirls Basketball The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 [...]