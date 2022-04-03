Linda Coulbourne Custis, 83, wife of the late Elvin R. Custis, Jr. and the late Kenneth Annis and resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at The Citadel in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Accomac, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Elmer Coulbourne and the late Madlyn Milliner Coulbourne. Linda was a retired Medical Records Clerk for Shore Memorial Hospital with 15 years of service. She also drove the school bus and the book mobile in her earlier years. Linda was a lifelong member of Craddockville United Methodist Church.

Linda was a devoted caretaker to both her predeceased husbands, Elvin and Kenneth. She had a passion for travel, farm bureau conventions, shopping, Saturday night dining out (especially at the Village and a good Manhattan), getting her hair done, cooking Christmas Eve dinners, 4th of July cookouts, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. As her health declined, many of days were spent with daily trips to Hardee’s, enjoying her Exmore Village apartment and visits from her friend Ann.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Annis Isdell and her husband, Fuzzy, of Belle Haven, VA; son Richie Custis and his wife, Deanna, of Craddockville, VA; brother, Jimmy Coulbourne and his wife, Jan, of Captain’s Cove, VA; and four grandchildren, Erin Isdell (Justin McKinney) of Tampa, FL, and Dylan, Chase and Sawyer Custis, all of Craddockville. Linda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Peyton Charlotte Louise Custis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Belle Haven Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Mr. George Fulk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Craddockville United Methodist Church, c/o June Custis, PO Box 66, Craddockville, VA 23341 or Community Fire Company, PO Box 706 Exmore, VA 23350.

