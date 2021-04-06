Linda Dale Bailey, 79, of Saxis, wife of the late Lodie Bailey, passed away on April 5, 2021 in Onancock.

Born on April 24, 1941 in Crisfield, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lincoln Ward and Frances Cox Ward. Linda was a homemaker and loved to take care of and cook for her family and friends. She was the ultimate hostess and always enjoyed having her family with her. She also enjoyed swimming, the water, gardening and taking care of her flowers.

Linda is survived by two sons, Bill Bailey (Melanie) of Saxis and Bruce Bailey of Saxis; two daughters, Terri Bailey Krobot (Stephen) of Shrewsbury, PA and Tricia Bailey Wallace (Shawn) of Onancock; eight grandchildren, Brooke Taylor, William Bailey, Raquell Bailey, Kaileigh, Kristen and Paige Krobot, and Connor and Liam Wallace; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Palmer; sisters, Clara Mancini, Phyllis Nelson, Lillian Morgan, Gwen Chapman and Frances Williams.

Other than her husband, Lodie, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Bailey; and four brothers, Sonny, Tommy, Gus and George Ward.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 2:00 PM from the Saxis United Methodist Church with Rev. Jefferson officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Saxis, VA 23427 or Saxis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Saxis, VA 23427.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

