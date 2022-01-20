Private graveside services for Mr. Lilton Upshur, also known as “Lilt” or “Smoovy” of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, with Evangelist Terrence Campbell officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Rebecca Jones
November 24, 2017
Perry Williams
February 2, 2018
Mrs. Barbara A. Wright of Onancock
September 15, 2021
Carl William Humphreys of East Point
October 20, 2020
Local Conditions
January 20, 2022, 10:34 am
Cloudy
45°F
45°F
9 mph
real feel: 41°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 9 mph WNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 5:13 pm
3 hours ago
Lady Warriors top Northampton; Yellow Jackets defeat Nandua - Shore Daily NewsGirls BasketballThe Nandua Lady Warriors played the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets last night . The Warriors won the game by a score of 48 to 24. The Lady Warriors were led by Reagan Hintz with 22 po...