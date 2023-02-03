Lillie Richardson Clark, 84, loving mother, grandmother, friend to all and wife of the late Rankin Ray Clark and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Oyster, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Thomas Richardson and the late Irene Wilgus Richardson. Lillie was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church, enjoyed baking cakes and cooking for the family, loved to be one of the ladies of the church doll making class, and never met a stranger.

She is survived by two daughters, Ginger Pruitt of Cedarview, VA, and Wendy Carpenter and her husband, J.K., of Cheriton, VA; three grandchildren, Cassie P. Simmons, Dallas Pruitt and Ashley Carpenter; one great grandchild, Kaiden Stokes; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Clark Madron; two brothers, Harold Richardson and George Richardson; and a son-in-law Keith Pruitt.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Cheriton Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in Capeville Masonic Cemetery. Family will join friends at the church on hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Cheriton, VA 23316 or Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.