Funeral services for Lillian Pugh of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
