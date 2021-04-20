Lillian Rosemarie Beason, 93, a resident of Tasley, and formerly of Fort Walton Beach, FL, passed away on April 10, 2021 at The Citadel of Nassawadox.

Born on June 10, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Matilda and Robert Jacobson of Philadelphia, PA and Finland. She raised her family in Clayton, NJ and enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, and the beach. She had pride in her Finnish heritage and especially loved caring for her children.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Moore (Bill) of Tasley; grandchildren, Kenneth A. Moore (Maureen) of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, Kristin L. Doherty (Michael) of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, and Karrie L. Williams (Russell) of Accomac, VA; great grandchildren, Thayne Williams (Kelsey), Colin Williams, Shawn Doherty, Emily Gray (Jim), Melissa Moore, Zack Doherty, Sarah Moore and Kaycee Doherty; two great-great grandsons, Maverick and Weston Gray. She is also survived by two very special nieces whom she raised; Patricia Berthold (Frank) of Portland, OR, and Doris Strout (Jeffrey) of Zephyrhills, FL; and also dear to her heart, great-niece, Heather Slagle (Jerry) of Crystal Springs, FL. She loved, protected and looked after her niece, Anita Wilson and her family. In addition she is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, John James Badey, Sr. and James G. Beason; her sons, Kenneth A. Badey and John J. Badey, Jr.; and her great-great-granddaughter, Waverly Maeve Gray.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 24th at 12:00PM from the Drummondtown United Methodist Church in Accomac, with Erik Lennox officiating.

A celebration of her life will also be held in New Jersey at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. JudesChildrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guestbook online, visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.