Funeral services for Letitia Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A viewing will  be held one hour prior tot he service at the Center.  Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.