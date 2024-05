Funeral Services for Mr. Leroy Mears of Parksley, will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 5PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock.

Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-5 at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

.