Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Holland of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Elder Shirleen Tull will be officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
