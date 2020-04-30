A private funeral service for Lena Hayward of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at S. Mark United Methodist Church, Oaksville, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 4 until 8 PM at he Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. There will be no public viewing. Rev. Jamar Jackson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.