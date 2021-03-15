Lawrence Milton Nottingham, 95, husband of the late Sue Robins Nottingham and a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence. A native of Bridgetown, VA, he was the son of the late Lawrence Milton Nottingham and the late Jennie Roberts Nottingham. He was a retired General Agent for Penn Central Railroad, member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and American Legion Post #56.

He is survived by four grandchildren, Lawrence M. Nottingham II and his wife, Danielle, of Belle Haven, VA, Stephanie Gallaher and her husband, Michael, of Tavernier, FL, Shelley R. Hogg and her husband, Allen, of Hebron, and Suzy Cherrix of Salisbury, MD; six great grandchildren, Connor Gallaher of Tavernier, Cameron Gallaher of Tavernier, Suzanne Deters of Charleston, SC, Anna Marie Hogg of Tampa, FL, Hillary Hogg of Sacramento, CA, and Sophie Chapman of Belle Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Robin Nottingham; daughter, Suzanne Rayne; brother, Roberts Nottingham; and two sisters, Marianna Dabson and Jennie Lou Cotton.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Mr. Barry Downing and Reverend Jack D. Pruitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

