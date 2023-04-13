Funeral services for Latashia Blake of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at Mt. Hope Baptist church, Stockton, MD. There will be no public viewing. Pastor Rebecca Selby will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
