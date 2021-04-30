Visitation Service for LARRY THOMAS of Marionville will be conducted from the John O Morris Funeral Chapel Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00pm. Extended family and friends may leave messages of condolence, sign the guest book and view the Visitation Service at the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org
6 hours ago
