A service to celebrate the life of Larry Thomas Smith, of Melfa, will be held at the Onley Baptist Church on Friday evening at 5:30, with The Reverend John Burr officiating. Following the service, the family invites friends to join them for a meal in the church social hall.

Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.