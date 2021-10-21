Private graveside services for Mr. Larry J. Kellam, also known as “Buddy” of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the New Mt Calvary Cemetery, Exmore, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
