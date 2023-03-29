Funeral services for Lanton Nathaniel Ruffin, formerly of Fairview, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Mt. Sinai Gospel Tabernacle in Fairview, Va. Family and friends may call at the church two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in the Cape Charles Cemetery. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
