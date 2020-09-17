A memorial service for Mr. Lamont Jackson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Thursday at 11:30 at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
