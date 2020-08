A funeral service for L. Foston Chandler, Jr. of Onancock will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon at 2.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417 or to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may he shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.