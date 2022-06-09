Kim A. Locklear, 62, and a resident of Petersburg, VA, passed peacefully at his residence Monday, June 6, 2022. A native of Exmore, VA he was the son of the late Delton Locklear and the late Libby Brayboy Locklear. Kim was a warehouse manager and member of Spirit Life Worship Center, Prince George, VA.

He is survived by one son, Javon Veney, of Pocomoke, MD; and two brothers, Chris Locklear of Exmore and Jeff Locklear and his wife, Vanessa, of Onancock, VA.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with the Reverend Gary McReynolds officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.