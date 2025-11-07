Kevin Strand

“In times like these, you need a Savior. In times like these, you need an anchor. Be very sure, be very sure,

your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock! This Rock is JESUS — yes, He’s the One; the only One!”

KELVIN LAWRENCE STRAND, the first son born to the late Otis Odessa Mae Strand (Spratley) and Paul Lawrence Strand, entered this world on April 2, 1956, and transitioned to that prepared place just for him on Friday, October 31, 2025. All the worries, hurts, and pains of this world are now left behind.

Being raised during a time when the “VILLAGE” was our family, Joynes Neck Road was our Village and our home. We were blessed and loved by all of those we called neighbors. Kelvin always loved attention and could charm and talk his way in and out of anything — so he thought! Cheryl Bonner (Bundick), who was a part of our home and family, became part of the trio — Kelvin, Keith, and Kurt — and she tried her best to keep them straight, along with Necie. This bond of love has continued to this present day.

Growing up in a Christian home, Kelvin learned about the love of Jesus at an early age and his need to be saved. He joined Macedonia AME Church in Accomac, Virginia, and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He attended Sunday School, sang in the choir, and even joined the Men’s Choir with his beautiful tenor voice. He was also an avid Bible scholar. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Masons.

While attending Parksley High School, he excelled in football as one of the greatest running backs of all time, as well as in track and basketball. Sports were his pride and joy. He graduated with the Class of 1974, Parksley High School, Parksley, Virginia.

After high school, he attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore briefly before joining the United States Army, where he served his country until his retirement on April 30, 1995. Serving as a Platoon Sergeant in Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Shield/Desert Storm was just one of his many accomplishments, along with being a part of the Military Intelligence Brigade. He was the recipient of many awards and medals, including the Bronze Star, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Good Conduct Medal — just to name a few.

On July 9, 2022, Kelvin united in Holy Matrimony with his best friend, his love, and his buddy, Brenda Floyd. They decided to leave New Jersey and return to BJ’s (as he affectionately called her) home in Alabama. There was joy, laughter, and deep thankfulness when they purchased their home in Daleville. There are some things we just don’t understand — why? But God has promised that one day we will understand all things. We hold onto that promise because our hearts are truly broken, and we are hurting right now due to his sudden passing.

Kelvin was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Otis Strand; grandparents; sister, Diane Cooper; aunts, uncles, and cousins; mother-in-law, Emma Wiggins; and brother-in-law, Peter Wig-gins.

He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife/friend, Brenda J. Strand; sisters, Deloise Hall of Greenbush, VA, and Dornecil (Randean) Parks of Raleigh, NC; brothers, Keith Strand of Chester-field, VA, and Kurt Strand of Greenbush, VA; sisters-in-law, Erma Dell Wiggins, Shirley A. Wiggins, Carolyn Wiggins Corbitt (Larry), and Ruby Rodgers (L.C.), all of Alabama; brothers-in-law, Bobby and Don Wiggins of Alabama; all of his nieces and nephews, whom he loved as his own; cousins and friends who were like brothers and sisters — especially longtime friend, Samuel L. Cooper Jr.

We salute you, Soldier. Rest in peace.

We say so long… see you in the morning.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 PM from Macedonia AME Church, Accomac, with Bishop Brehon Hall, officiating. Interment WB in the Odd Fellows cemetery, Accomac. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4-5 PM at the funeral home, and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.